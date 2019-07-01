Govt committed to implement human right laws: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustin has said that the government is committed to ensure implementation of human rights laws in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustin has said that the government is committed to ensure implementation of human rights laws in the country.

He was addressing a delegation of students from Quaid-e-Azam Law College here at his office on Monday. He told the students that the government not only intended to introduce new laws, but it was also creating awareness among people about the existing laws for their effective enforcement. He said that human rights violations in Pakistan were far less than other South Asian countries.

The minister informed the delegation about performance of his department so far, and briefed them about the future plans as well. He said that the law for protection of domestic employees was proving very effective. Now, criminal cases were being registered against people for employing under-age domestic workers as well as for maltreatment of the domestic workers, he added.

He said that the incumbent government was committed to bringing about people belonging to neglected sectors on a par with mainstream society. Ijaz Alam Augustine told the student delegation that they were the future of Pakistan.