Govt Committed To Implementing Comprehensive Strategies To Mitigate Risks Associated With Natural Disasters: Gilani
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing comprehensive strategies to mitigate the risks associated with natural disasters.
“We are working to strengthen early warning systems, enhance disaster preparedness at the community level, and invest in resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding the challenges posed by climate change,” he said in a message on the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.
“We join the global community in raising awareness about the importance of reducing disaster risks and building resilience in the face of natural calamities. This day serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of nations like Pakistan to the growing threats of climate change and environmental disasters,” he added.
"Pakistan, a country with a diverse geography and a rich cultural heritage, has been deeply impacted by the devastating effects of climate change," the chairman highlighted.
He said, "Pakistan has witnessed the tragic consequences of natural disasters, from floods displacing millions and destroying livelihoods, to earthquakes that have shattered communities and infrastructure.
"
“Each disaster has not only caused untold human suffering but has also strained our economy and resources, underscoring the urgent need for effective disaster risk management and climate resilience,” Gilani said.
He further said, "The increasing frequency and intensity of floods, particularly the catastrophic floods of recent years, have highlighted the critical importance of preparedness and adaptation measures."
“I urge all Pakistanis to take active steps to learn about disaster risks and contribute to disaster reduction efforts. By educating ourselves and others, we can save lives and protect our communities from the worst impacts of natural disasters,” he said.
Gilani reminded, "Climate change is not just a local issue but a global one."
"Pakistan is among the countries that contribute the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet we are disproportionately affected by its consequences," he added.
He called on the international community to take bold and immediate action to reduce carbon emissions and support vulnerable nations like Pakistan in building resilience against the impacts of climate change.
