Open Menu

Govt Committed To Implementing Labour, Trade Laws: Ahmed Shah

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Govt committed to implementing labour, trade laws: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh government was committed to strictly implementing labour and trade union laws.

While addressing a conference on "Domestic Child Labour In Pakistan" and the launching of a study on Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan by Chairperson Human Rights Commission Sindh, Iqbal Ahmed Detho at a hotel here.

The Conference was organized by Sindh Human Rights Commission in collaboration with FRIEDRICH EBERT STIFTUNG PAkistan (FES Pakistan).

The Caretaker Minister said that civil society and every educated person had to play their role in discouraging and ending child labour.

He said that the Sindh government had taken a lead in the legislation to protect the rights of the downtrodden sections of the society to help them.

He said that funds had been released by the Sindh government for the repair of all the schools that were destroyed during the floods in Sindh.

On this occasion, Consul General of Germany in Karachi Ruediger Lotz, Senator Taj Haider, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmad Dethu, Secretary Labour Sindh Shariq Ahmed.

Earlier, the representatives of various political parties and workers' organizations also shared their views during the first session of the conference.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Minority Civil Society Hotel Germany Lead Sunday All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

18 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

19 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

19 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

19 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

19 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

19 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

19 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

19 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

19 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan