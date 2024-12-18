Open Menu

Govt Committed To Improve Agri Sector: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the current government is actively working towards the development and improvement of the agricultural sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the current government is actively working towards the development and improvement of the agricultural sector.

Pakistan and China are keen to further promote cooperation in the agricultural sector, and the Pak-China training centers will improve the agricultural sector in the future.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pir Mehar Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi, along with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

Both the dignitaries attended a briefing on the overall situation of the China-Pakistan Research and Development Center for Advanced Agricultural Technologies.

Later, they reviewed various departments of the university and appreciated the efforts made by the university to promote modern education and research.

They also inspected the exhibition halls, training centers, laboratories and the sprinkler irrigation project.

A bilateral meeting was also held between Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Chinese Ambassador in which ongoing projects of agricultural cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, promote research activities for the development and improvement of the agricultural sector, and promote modern technology in this sector.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation and expressed the hope that the partnership would lead to further development in Pakistan's agricultural sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education China Visit Rawalpindi Lead Mehar Government

Recent Stories

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Aga ..

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..

25 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured during robbery

Father killed, son injured during robbery

2 minutes ago
 ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

2 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

40 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

9 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

40 minutes ago
Media key role in advanced era of digital informat ..

Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..

9 minutes ago
 Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pak ..

Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

7 minutes ago
 Members of coalition partners also play role in di ..

Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..

1 minute ago
 CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of econo ..

CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..

1 minute ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

55 minutes ago
 Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle cl ..

Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan