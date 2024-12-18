Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the current government is actively working towards the development and improvement of the agricultural sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the current government is actively working towards the development and improvement of the agricultural sector.

Pakistan and China are keen to further promote cooperation in the agricultural sector, and the Pak-China training centers will improve the agricultural sector in the future.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pir Mehar Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi, along with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

Both the dignitaries attended a briefing on the overall situation of the China-Pakistan Research and Development Center for Advanced Agricultural Technologies.

Later, they reviewed various departments of the university and appreciated the efforts made by the university to promote modern education and research.

They also inspected the exhibition halls, training centers, laboratories and the sprinkler irrigation project.

A bilateral meeting was also held between Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Chinese Ambassador in which ongoing projects of agricultural cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, promote research activities for the development and improvement of the agricultural sector, and promote modern technology in this sector.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation and expressed the hope that the partnership would lead to further development in Pakistan's agricultural sector.