Govt Committed To Improve Economic Condition Of Country: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Prime Minister expresses resolve to achieve the goals for improving economic condition of the country in collaboration with the bank.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed the confidence that understanding on International Monetary Fund programme will shape into a final decision by the Bank within couple of days.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Managing Director IMF, Kristalina Georgieva today.

The Prime Minister also expressed the resolve to achieve the goals for improving economic condition of the country in collaboration with the Bank.

Speaking on this occasion, the Managing Director IMF acknowledged efforts of the Finance Minister and his team for completing the IMF programme in the wake of her recent meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Paris.

She said we want positive improvement in the economic situation of Pakistan. The MD IMF lauded the leadership qualities of the Prime Minister as well.

