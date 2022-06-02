UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Improve Education Sector : Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Govt committed to improve education sector : Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said that his government was committed to taking revolutionary steps for the bright future of the youth.

Talking to ptv news Channel, he said that the present government would take all possible steps to ensure the massive promotion of education in the country in general and in the neglected rural areas of the country.

The future of the youth is in safe hands as empowering the youth and creating employment opportunities for them were the top priorities of the present government.

"The youths are the country's most important asset and aspiration", he added.

He said that in the forthcoming budget we would pay special attention to the neglected education sector and increase the funds allocated for higher education.

