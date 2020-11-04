UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Improve Literacy Rate Among Women: Munaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said government was committed to improve literacy rate among women.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday she said an educated girl was the guarantee to making valuable decisions and safe motherhood.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

This will not only help counter illiteracy and improve health indicators, but also facilitatede-radicalization.

