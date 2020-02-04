Govt committed to improve living standard of poors: Senators

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senators Tuesday expressed that incumbent government under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to improve the living standards of the low income people and the matter of parliamentarians' salary issue would be address after the problems of common men.

Talking to private news channel , Senator Faisal Javed said, the timing of the bill was wrong" and salaries would be increased once the country's economic situation stabled.

He said Imran Khan a man who feels the pains of poor, adding, real change which had not come earlier, will come now under the vision of Imran Khan.

Senator Faisal Javed said government initiated austerity campaign keeping in view the economic crises of the country.

He criticizes PML-N , PPP leaderships that the self-proclaimed kings of past rulers now who buy palaces and expensive properties abroad have broken all records of corruption in their formers governments.

He said the nation is paying a high price for political leaders' corruption but our focus is only to stable economy and control inflation after that we will discuss the matter of salaries.

He said that the PTI government is taking Pakistan in the right direction and the government is working for public welfare.

Every step is being taken by the government for the betterment of the country, he added.

He said the PTI never indulged in the politics of personal interest nor would ever do so.

National interest is always given priority, he added.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said the bill regarding increment of the parliamentarians untimely.

Parliamentarians facing some issues with low income salaries that we can realized but government would address the issue of economy first for the welfare of the common people, he added.

He explained the country had "not come out of the economic crisis yet and a raise in lawmakers' salaries at this wrong time would put an unnecessary burden on the treasury.

Public money needs to be spent on public relief first, he added.

He said in these circumstances, it is not reasonable for country's representatives receive an increase in their salaries.

The country is facing with an economic crisis and the government is concentrating to provide relief to masses from inflation at any cost, he added.