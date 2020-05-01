Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his government's commitment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families "The Government aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers' welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers", the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of World Labour Day observed on May 1.

He said, "1st of May, the International Workers' Day, reminds us of the sacrifices of the workers who laid down their lives for their rights. The day symbolizes the sanctity and dignity of labour and at the same time, it is an acknowledgment of the importance of workers for economic growth of the country." "Our religion emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for rights of people. Our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) himself worked on occasions including Ghazwa-e-Khandaq to demonstrate respect for work. Respect for hard work and recognition of the rights of workers are extremely important in the process of progress", he added.

The prime minister said that the spread of COVID-19 in the country had serious implication not only on the health of population but also bringing direct impact of closure of industrial establishment, factories and making workers more vulnerable than before.

He said as daily wage labourers were the one that have affected more from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had announced fiscal stimulus package and allocated an amount of Rs 200 billion for labourers / daily wagers.

"Keeping in view the requirements of the labor market, the present government has embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country", he added.

The prime minister said that as workers' role was pivotal for economic development of any country, his government was committed to ensure that benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity of all sections of the populations including workers.

"May Allah help us to truly put in our best efforts for the prosperity of our workers and our country", he maintained.