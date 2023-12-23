Open Menu

Govt Committed To Improving Healthcare, Says Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Govt committed to improving healthcare, says minister

The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai said that the incumbent government is committed to improving the healthcare system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai said that the incumbent government is committed to improving the healthcare system.

A handout issued by DGPR here on Saturday said that the minister expressed these views while talking to the caretaker provincial health minister of Sindh Dr Saad Niaz during his visit to Karachi health department. Secretary of Health Sindh and doctors were also present on this occasion.

The caretaker provincial health minister of Balochistan said that the two provinces should work together under a joint plan to cooperate in the health situation.

He said that many successful public-private partnership projects are going on in Sindh regarding health, Balochistan also wants to benefit from these projects and experiences. “We have prepared a road map to bring the health system in Balochistan on track, " he said, suggesting that the Sindh government cooperate in the inclusion of hospitals of Karachi in the panel of Balochistan health card. The Sindh Provincial Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz assured all possible support from the Sindh government.

