Govt committed to improving lifestyle of the poor: State Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PTI government is committed to improve life standard of the poor by resolving their genuine problems and providing all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating construction of a link road from Niamoana Sammundri Road to Fish Farm Sitiana Road at Mogiyanwala Chowk in Chak No.225-RB here on Sunday night.

He said that the national wealth was looted and plundered with great impunity for the last 70 years. The looters not only shifted the money abroad but also slipped away from Pakistan under the guise of treatment. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring them back and recover the entire looted money.

He said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the global economy. The opposition leaders stressed for lockdown in Pakistan but Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to smart lockdown to keep industrial wheel running so that poor laborers could earn livelihood for their families easily.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated various programs for the welfare and betterment of poor segments. In this connection, interest free loan of Rs.500,000 was being provided to the unemployed youth so that they could start their own business whereas the people can also get loan for construction of their own houses. This loan will be repaid within 15-20 years on easy installments as rent of the house paid.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that government will also provide health cards to all families in Punjab by end of this year. The card holder will be entitled to get free medical facilities up to Rs.1 million annually from the hospital or doctor of his own choice. Similarly, Rs.1100 billion were doled out to the farmers who had also got maximum and accurate price of their agriculture produce this year.

He said that though Pakistan was an agrarian country and had 220 million acres of land but we were importing pulses and edible oil to cater to our domestic needs. We were spending huge foreign exchange on the import of pulses and edible oil because we were utilizing only 50 million acres of land for cultivation purposes. Now the government had decided to bring maximum land under cultivation to increase agri productivity so that we could fulfill our food requirements. In this connection, the government will also improve livestock sector so that milk production could be increased to cater to domestic needs, he added.

The state minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only brave leader who was not taking foreign influence into consideration for the sake of Pakistan adding that Prime Minister bravely rejected American demand of use Pak land for war while the previous rulers had no such dare.

About local issues, Farrukh Habib said that construction of link road from Niamoana to Fish Farm had been started and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.157.514 million. Similarly Rs.50 million had been released to provide gas facilities to Niamoana and its peripheral localities.

He said that a water filtration plant will be installed in each union council in addition to upgrading schools of this area. Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) had also devised a mega sewerage project to facilitate the residents of Malkhanwala, Khushhal Town, Niamoana and other localities. Work on this project would start very soon and it would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.300 million, he added.

Earlier, the state minister unveiled the plaque to start construction work of link road while a large number of people including notables of the area were also present on the occasion.