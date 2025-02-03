Govt committed to improving people’s life standard through uplift projects: Barrister Danyal

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 11:42 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday said that the incumbent government was committed to improving people’s life standard through development projects.
Accompanied by Member of the Punjab Assembly Ms Riffat Abbasi, Barrister Danyal inaugurated the newly constructed entrance to Shah Khalid Colony, Chaklala and also announced three new development projects for the area.
Later, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, who is also Member of the National Assembly, opened various uplift projects in Union Council Gangal (UC-75), including improvement of road infrastructure and installation of a new sewerage line.
He also inspected the cricket ground, walking track, and park built the Capital Development Authority’s Green Belt. On the occasion, he announced a new park exclusively for women would be constructed.
In his remarks, he said,"These projects are a practical demonstration of the incumbent government’s commitment to providing basic amenities to every citizen and bringing about positive and lasting changes in their lives.” People of the two localities thanked the two leaders for the development initiatives and appreciated the government’s efforts.
