Govt committed to increase spending on knowledge production, institutional development: Ahsan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the government was committed to increase spending on infrastructure, knowledge production and institutional development.

He stated this while inaugurating the Research & Development Block at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML). Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) and others also attended the ceremony.

The minister said NUML was a bridge between Pakistani youth and international community through language learning, skill development and knowledge production.

He emphasized the need of providing higher education facilities for the youth and lauded the efforts being done by NUML as a national cause and for the future of Pakistan.

The minister suggested that NUML being the only institute of language learning should establish "Darul Hikma" for translation of all knowledge material produced at international institutions into urdu and other local languages.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) highlighted that NUML had achieved X-Category in research (top 25) and business Incubation (top 6) as ranked by HEC.

He thanked the continuous support of the minister and chairman HEC in various projects of the university.