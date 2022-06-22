Govt. Committed to industrial development of South Punjab; says governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is committed to the development of industrial sector as the industrial development guarantees economic prosperity of the country.

Talking to a Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegation, led by President Hafiz Muhammad Younis, which called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said industries bolster economy and provide employment to many families.

The BCCI delegation comprised senior vice president Ahmad Ali Jabbar, vice president Mansoor Ahmed and other members. The delegation requested the Governor for early completion of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, establishment of separate electric feeder in Small Industries Estate and establishment of Labor Colony.

The Governor Punjab said that development of industrial estate in Bahawalpur would lead to industrial development in the area, adding that the Bahawalpur Industrial Estate would be developed on war-footing.

He said that PML-N in its previous tenure paid special attention to the development of South Punjab, adding that he had played a role in setting up Bahawalpur Institute of Science and Technology, Veterinary University, construction of Southern Bypass, Ring Road, Jhangiwala Road and Hasilpur Road.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the present government is facing economic challenges but in spite of this the government is making all out efforts to solve the problems faced by the business community.

He said that all resources are being provided to encourage industrial activities. He said that the problems of South Punjab would be solved on priority basis and all possible steps would be taken to improve education, health sectors and infrastructure in all small and big cities.