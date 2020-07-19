Govt committed to introduce fundamental health reforms: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the government is committed to introduce fundamental reforms by bringing Primary health care based universal health coverage in the country.

Responding to the opposition's press conference on health issues in a statement, he said issues faced by health sector today in Pakistan are a result of a collective failure of all previous governments who never prioritized health needs of the people of Pakistan.

He said it is ironic that the same people are today trying to champion the health development in Pakistan. He said the PTI government is fully aware of the problems and working hard to fix them.

He said Pakistan's preparation and response to the COVID-19 has been one of the best in the world. "We started early, our first case was delayed in the region (on February 26) and our decline in cases is the earliest than most other countries.

Mirza said "With the grace of God and hard work we have been able to contain the disease through timely decisions, smart lockdown strategy, SOPs implementation and Trace, Test and Quarantine Strategy." He added, "We have ramped up the health system capacity and undertaken close monitoring of the situation and appropriate decision making at the national level through establishing NCOC." He said the government for the first time is trying to reform Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) which had become a center of corruption and inefficiency as a result of policies favoring the vested interests who financially benefited from the system.

The PMC law will establish this important regulatory body on modern lines in sync with the international best practices and will make it a transparent and efficient organization, he added.

He said public sector hospitals in Pakistan have become very inefficient and low quality and are seen as health facilities only for the poor. This government is trying to reform these hospitals.

He said it is absolutely incorrect that the government is privatizing the public sector hospitals instead we are making these hospitals autonomous. They would still remain the property of the government which would continue to finance these facilities but these hospitals will be run through better local management and local and efficient decision making.

Poor patients will continue to receive preferential treatment but a better quality treatment than before, he added.

Mirza said the issue of foreign medical graduates will be resolved soon through a reformed PMC. "Not all but many have very low level degrees from other countries and we cannot and should not legitimize all foreign medical graduates without proper policy and scrutiny."He said blanket approval of all foreign graduates without proper scrutiny will be equivalent to exposing patients to not-properly trained doctors.