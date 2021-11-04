Govt committed to introduce law reforms in country; Dr Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Thursday reassured the the firm stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to introduce legal reforms in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Thursday reassured the the firm stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to introduce legal reforms in the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with European Union (EU) Parliamentary Delegation for South Asia Relations. A delegation from the European Parliament led by Mr. Nicola Prokasini called on the Law Minister at Law Ministry.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the two sides discussed the promotion of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union during the meeting.

Dr Farogh said that Pakistan and the European Union have common interests. "We want a balanced relationship," he said.

He also apprised the delegation of the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Minister referring to the EU's Disinfo Lab operation launched in 2005, which proved that India had used fake EU letter pads and IDs, said it was a criminal act and demanded that India should be blacklisted for criminal acts. India should also be blacklisted for fraud from the FATF and GSP Plus forums, he added.

The issues pertaining to legislation in Pakistan were discussed during the meeting as the Law Minister briefed the delegation regarding anti-rape law.

Issues related to freedom of media and legislation regarding rights of minorities were also discussed.

Referring to the anti-rape law, the federal minister said it would be tabled in a joint sitting of parliament in the next few days. Under the law, no one would be able to discuss the role of women, he added.

He said that the government had abolished the two figure test which was inhumane. Modern technology would be used to punish the perpetrator under anti-rape law, he added.

He said that Under the previous law, the video recorder had to appear in court as evidence, which would not be the case under new law.

He said that the government was completely reforming Pakistan's justice system.

He said that the law ministry also introduced Journalist Protection Bill. The government believed in freedom of the press but no one would be allowed to spread fake news, he added.

Barrister Maleeka Bukhari said that the rights of minorities were very important for the government. She said there was no room for those who persecute minorities.

She said that PTI government believed in freedom of the press and no journalist had gone missing during the PTI government tenure.