Govt committed to keep people safe from 5th wave of coronavirus: Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti on Monday said that provincial government was committed to keep people safe from the potential threat of 5th wave of novel coronavirus and all resources were being utilized to vaccinate people at their door step.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination drive, Dasti said that the vaccination was yielding good results but stressed the people from all walks of life would have to play their role in support of vaccination as a national obligation to register complete success against the virus.

Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti asked Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to bring teachers and religious scholars on board in the advocacy campaign.

Giving briefing, Musa said that Muzaffargarh district that was once touching the bottom of the list with regard to vaccination was now on fourth position adding 164,107 vaccines have been given to the people till Oct 30. He said that vaccination target would be achieved by November 12.

ADCG Ehsanul Haq, CEO Health Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad, CEO education Syed Kausar Hussain Bukhari, DHO Dr. Ameer Bakhsh, and other officials attended the meeting.