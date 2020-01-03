UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Lower Poverty Rate, More Employment Opportunities In 2020: Sadaqat Abbasi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Govt committed to lower poverty rate, more employment opportunities in 2020: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday assured that his government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the welfare of poor people and the government is expecting to provide more employment opportunities and a lower poverty rate in 2020.

Talking to private news channel , Sadaqat Ali said poverty alleviation was one of the key objectives of the economic agenda of the Imran Khan's government and stable economy is the most effective instruments of poverty reduction.

He said under the vision of Imran Khan Pakistan now is in far better situation as compare to previous years with the corrupt governments of PPP and PML-N, adding, hopefully his government would successfully achieved all promised goals in year 2020.

Sadaqat said our main agenda was to eradicate the menace of corruption from the state institutions and to provide equal rights for all citizens without any discrimination.

He said PTI government brought the country out of the economic crises and initiated and mega projects of housing and Youth to counter the challenge of poverty in the country in the limited duration.

Leader said his government is pursuing a number of people-oriented policies to eliminate poverty by boosting the sustainable economic growth of the country.

In Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor, he mentioned.

The current government of Imran Khan is taking measures to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor to develop social harmony in the country.

He said merit and equality for all is our vision of Naya Pakistan where level playing field will be provided to every citizen.

Sadaqat Abbasi said democracy would further flourished because of meritocracy and accountability and if opposition criticizing our government we will not be afraid as they have their democratic right for criticism.

Talking about Karachi situation, he said in coming days MQM and PTI will hold talks for the better future of the city and two parties' friendship would further strengthen for the welfare of the Karachi citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Naya Pakistan Democracy 2020 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghd ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

12 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

12 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.