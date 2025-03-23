Gov’t Committed To Lowering Electricity Costs, Boosting Economy: Ali Pervez Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervez Malik, on Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing electricity prices and stabilizing the economy.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that tough decisions are necessary to correct past economic missteps and provide relief to the public.
Malik highlighted that the government is working on measures to lower electricity costs, which have become a major burden for citizens.
"The government is determined to ease the financial strain on the people, in the coming weeks, significant relief in electricity prices will be provided," he assured.
He criticized the previous government's economic policies, blaming record deficits for the current challenges.
Malik explained that the government is collecting resources through measures like the petroleum levy to address these issues responsibly.
He also pointed out that Pakistan currently offers the cheapest petrol in the region compared to neighboring countries like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Despite global economic pressures, the government has controlled petrol prices, providing relief to the public.
The minister defended the government’s trade liberalization policy, stating that reducing tariffs on essential raw materials will boost exports and make Pakistan’s products more competitive globally.
He acknowledged that reforms require collective efforts from various ministries and departments.
He assured that the government is focused on long-term economic stability by encouraging investment, enhancing productivity, and ensuring policy consistency.
He concluded by expressing confidence that the government's reform agenda will steer the country toward economic recovery and sustainable growth.
