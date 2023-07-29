Open Menu

Govt Committed To Maintain, Promote Peaceful Environment: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Govt committed to maintain, promote peaceful environment: Minister

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister Azfar Ali Nasir said on Saturday that the government was committed to maintaining a peaceful environment across the province.

He said this while visiting DG Khan to monitor security arrangements on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur. The minister lauded the demonstration of unity by the citizens.

He stated that the masses foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy by forging unity and brotherhood. Earlier, he was briefed about security arrangements.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir stated that foolproof security arrangements had been ensured across the division.

The law enforcers are fully alert.

The minister stated that law enforcers were the real heroes as they were making efforts to maintain a peaceful environment. The administration had imposed a ban on the speech of 80 Ulema.

However, 15 persons were booked in violation of the law. Overall, the citizens demonstrated sectarian harmony across the division. On this occasion, DC Mehr Shahid Zaman, DPO Hassan Afzal and some other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Alert Nasir Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

39 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

39 minutes ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

39 minutes ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

39 minutes ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

40 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

2 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan