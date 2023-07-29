Govt committed to maintain, promote peaceful environment: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister Azfar Ali Nasir said on Saturday that the government was committed to maintaining a peaceful environment across the province.

He said this while visiting DG Khan to monitor security arrangements on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur. The minister lauded the demonstration of unity by the citizens.

He stated that the masses foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy by forging unity and brotherhood. Earlier, he was briefed about security arrangements.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir stated that foolproof security arrangements had been ensured across the division.

The law enforcers are fully alert.

The minister stated that law enforcers were the real heroes as they were making efforts to maintain a peaceful environment. The administration had imposed a ban on the speech of 80 Ulema.

However, 15 persons were booked in violation of the law. Overall, the citizens demonstrated sectarian harmony across the division. On this occasion, DC Mehr Shahid Zaman, DPO Hassan Afzal and some other officers were also present.