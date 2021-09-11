UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Make Pakistan As Per Wishes Of Quaid-e-Azam: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:36 PM

Govt committed to make Pakistan as per wishes of Quaid-e-Azam: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that the government was striving to make Pakistan a true welfare state as per the wishes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that the government was striving to make Pakistan a true welfare state as per the wishes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the minister paid rich tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his contribution as Father of the Nation to give a separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

Sheikh Rashid said, "As a nation, we are thankful to Quaid-e-Azam for making a peaceful Islamic state in the shape of Pakistan for us."He said that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary politician and a true leader of Muslims of the Sub-Continent, who successfully led the freedom movement and established the first Islamic ideological state of the world.

He expressed the firm resolve of the government that it would leave no stone unturned to make this state as per desires of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rashid Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Kiwis arrive in Islamabad after long ga ..

Pak Vs NZ: Kiwis arrive in Islamabad after long gap of 18 years

9 minutes ago
 South American players cleared to play for English ..

South American players cleared to play for English clubs

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom serving i ..

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom serving in UN mission Darfur: ISPR

15 minutes ago
 French rescue 126 migrants attempting Channel cros ..

French rescue 126 migrants attempting Channel crossing

15 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Say Captured 4 of 6 Palestinian Pri ..

Israeli Police Say Captured 4 of 6 Palestinian Prisoners After Monday Escape

15 minutes ago
 ACB local bodies election to be held on Sunday

ACB local bodies election to be held on Sunday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.