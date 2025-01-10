Govt Committed To Make Pakistan Economically Stable: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 09:02 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was taking steps to make Pakistan economically stable and provide it a foundation for the next 5 years.
Addressing a press conference at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Haji Muzaffar Ali Shajra, he said that the competition in the world today is in the fields of science and technology, productivity and gaining maximum market shares, while nations that fight with one another will be left far behind.
Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently announced the "Uraan Pakistan" program, under which development projects for every region of Pakistan would be launched and in collaboration with the provincial governments, these development projects would be completed.
Ahsan Iqbal said PTI founder is not a political prisoner, but a prisoner of criminal cases and he has to go to court to prove his innocence and get relief.
The federal minister said that this style of politics has no place in the development of Pakistan because in Pakistani politics.
He said PML(N) and PPP were allies and there was best working relationship among all allies. As per Charter of Demoracy signed by both the parties, we are fully complying it.
Central Senior Vice President PML Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, provincial president Sindh Bashir Memon, MNA Khealdas Kohistani, Muzafar Shajra, Ali Akbar Gujjar, and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.
Traditional gifts of Ajrak, Lungi and Turban were also presented to the Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal by Haji Muzafar Ali Shajra.
