Govt Committed To Make Pakistan Polio Free: Kamal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the government is committed for complete eradication of polio from the country.
Talking to media, the minister urged to make joint efforts from all segments of society to combat this disease.
The minister asked the parents to vaccinate their children in the next nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign.
He said that vaccination is the only way to get rid of this polio disease. He appealed parents to ensure their children to receive the vaccine in every Polio immunization drive.
He urged the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders, including communities, healthcare workers, and civil society, to achieve the target of polio-free Pakistan.
He said that everyone has a role to play in the society to eradicate polio including media persons for creating awareness about the disease.
He said that Pakistan remains one of the few countries in the world where polio is still endemic, despite significant progress in recent years.
He said that the government will continue to run Polio immunisation drives to protect children, especially in high-risk areas.
