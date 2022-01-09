Govt committed to make Railways into a profitable entity: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Sunday said that the government was committed to make the department into a profitable entity.

During a surprise visit to Quetta Railway Station, he said the government was trying its level best to put the organization back on its feet as soon as possible.

"Our top priority is to provide all kinds of facilities to the passengers so that they can have maximum confidence in the department," he added.

Division Superintendent (DS) Quetta gave a detailed briefing to the minister.

Later, Azam Khan Swati also visited the Dalbandin Railway Station where he inspected the facilities provided at the station.

The minister was also informed about the Istanbul -Tehran - Islamabad (ITI) train and said that the track also goes to Europe from this station.