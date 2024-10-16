Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that as they faced global challenges, including inflation and economic uncertainty, the Government of Pakistan remains committed to making life more affordable for its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that as they faced global challenges, including inflation and economic uncertainty, the Government of Pakistan remains committed to making life more affordable for its people.

“From ensuring food security to addressing housing needs, our policies are geared towards creating long-term economic resilience,” the prime minister said in a message on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty being observed on October 17.

Today, he said, on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, ‘Pakistan stands united with the global community in reaffirming our commitment to a world where no individual is left behind, where opportunities for success are not limited by one’s background or circumstances.’

Eradicating poverty was not just a moral duty but a fundamental cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and ensuring peace and prosperity for all, he added.

The prime minister said that their government had always placed the people at the heart of every policy.

“Through our social safety net initiatives, we have made significant progress in alleviating poverty and ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are supported. We believe that lifting people out of poverty is not just about immediate relief but about creating sustainable pathways to economic empowerment. Our targeted efforts aim at empowering communities, especially women and children, and giving them the tools they need to build a better future,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said that their initiatives such as the PM Youth business, Agriculture Loans, Digi-Skills - free IT trainings and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund were transforming lives by providing financial assistance and technical support to millions of families.

Poverty eradication was also at the forefront of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which Pakistan remained fully committed to achieving, he said, adding that they would continue to collaborate with their global partners and work towards these goals with an emphasis on inclusive growth, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

“We are also proud of the progress made in empowering women and ensuring that their contributions are integral to the nation’s economic and social fabric,” he added.

On the day, the prime minister also extended his deepest appreciation to all those, both in Pakistan and around the world, who were working tirelessly to eradicate poverty.

By coming together with shared purpose and determination, they could create a future where every individual, no matter their circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed, he observed.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the prime minister reaffirmed the unwavering dedication to this cause, and invited all sectors of society to join them in building a more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive world.

