Govt Committed To Masses' Welfare: Dist Nazim

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

Govt committed to masses' welfare: Dist Nazim

District Nazim Naseem Afridi Monday said solid measures were being taken for the development of the area and a number of projects were underway in this regard

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :District Nazim Naseem Afridi Monday said solid measures were being taken for the development of the area and a number of projects were underway in this regard.

He expressed these views while inaugurating 200-KV transformer in Jurma Banoriyan area here on Monday. He also announced to provide four electricity poles to the area and added the government was making serious efforts to resolve masses' problems.

He said with installation of new transformer, low voltage issue would end and added a record number of transfers were provided to less developed parts of the district on the demand of local people who had been suffering due to low voltage issue.

He said that all the development projects would be timely completed which would help ensure socio-economic development of the area. He said that the PTI government was successfully implementing its development-oriented strategy and yielding results.

Notables of the area also spoke on the occasion and thanked the district Nazim for provision of facilities to the area.

