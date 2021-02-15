Govt committed to masses' welfare: PTI district GS

District General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Shafqatullah Khan has said that the government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life

Talking to the media, the PTI district general secretary said that the PTI government believed in the welfare of people who voted the party into power on the basis of its performance.

He said that masses had got disenchanted with politics of the opposition who were pursuing policies of their personal interest.

He said that Social Welfare Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan had taken a number of initiatives for socio-economic development of Lakki Marwat, adding billion rupees worth development projects were approved for the district.