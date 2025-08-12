Govt Committed To Minimizing Flood Losses: NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was making all-out efforts to take preventive measures to minimize losses caused by floods and torrential rains across the country.
Responding to a matter of urgent public importance raised by Fatiullah in the National Assembly regarding the Prime Minister’s allocation of Rs 46 million for relief and rehabilitation in flood-hit Dera Ismail Khan, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government had subscribed to international disaster management applications (Apps) to enhance coordination and ensure timely transmission of alerts to provincial authorities.
The funds are intended to support victims and restore essential services following the region’s severe flooding.
