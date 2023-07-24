Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that the government was committed to mitigate the hardships of the people of Gilgit Baltistan and extending every possible cooperation in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that the government was committed to mitigate the hardships of the people of Gilgit Baltistan and extending every possible cooperation in that regard.

He said that to attract investment in energy sector in order to materialize the full potential of G.B resources for its people, the PPIB Act and the Power policy of 2015 would be extended to the province.

The minister chaired a meeting to finalize power generation policy for GP.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Qaira, Secretary Water And Power Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Kashmir Affairs, representatives from power division, and Secretary Law And Justice Division also attended the meeting.

The participants shared their insightful ideas for bridging the demand and supply gap that the Gilgit Baltistan region was currently experiencing.

The G.B government would move a summary in this regard to its line Ministry.