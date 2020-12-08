UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Modernize Railways In Next Five Years: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government was committed to run Pakistan Railways on modern lines during the next five years to provide the best and comfortable travel facilities to the passengers

During meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Tarek Dahrough, the minister said that development of Pakistan Railways was vital to the prosperity of Pakistan.

During meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Tarek Dahrough, the minister said that development of Pakistan Railways was vital to the prosperity of Pakistan.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest were came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Railways.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways would welcome Egyptian investments in the ongoing infrastructure and rolling stock improvement projects of Railways.

The minister said that up-gradation of Main Line-I (ML-I) between Karachi-Peshawar rail track under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would revolutionize Pakistan Railways and bring new investment opportunities in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways would facilitate and encourage Egyptian Railways and its private railway companies for investing in the department.

Pakistan Railways, he said had already issued international tenders for procurement for 230 new passengers and 820 freight wagons and offered the Egyptian Railways to take benefit from the opportunity.

In his remarks, the ambassador said that partnership at governmental level would be encouraged.

Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani was also present during the meeting who briefed the ambassador about the ongoing projects of Pakistan Railways.

