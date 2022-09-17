UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Open More Vocational Institute In Balochistan: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Govt committed to open more vocational institute in Balochistan: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari Saturday said the government was committed to taking steps to equip students with vocational education so that they could create employment for themselves instead of depending on others.

He said this while addressing the ceremony of distribution of laptops to students at Government Polytechnic Institute for Women, Quetta (GPIWQ).

"Girls Cadet College is being established in the province while efforts are underway to establish more polytechnic institutes across the province," he added.

Naseebullah Mari said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo was utilizing all available resources to promote education and provide facilities in educational institutions.

He said that the only girl's cadet college in the province would soon start work in Quetta, which would provide better opportunities for female students to get skilled-based education.

He said that the government was paying special attention to the educational institutions and soon branches of the government polytechnic institutes would be established in every district of the province.

Earlier, Principal Government Polytechnic Institute for Women Engineer Arifa Ali said that in the GPIWQ, students were taught various skills so that they could create employment opportunities for themselves and the students who graduated from the institution were serving in various institutions.

She said that various types of short courses were being offered to female students in the institute.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Women All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

1 hour ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

3 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

3 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.