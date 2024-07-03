- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt committed to openness, transparency in all privatization transactions: Aleem Khan
Govt Committed To Openness, Transparency In All Privatization Transactions: Aleem Khan
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to openness and transparency in all of the privatization transactions of loss making enterprises and all the bidding would be telecast live for everyone to see
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to openness and transparency in all of the privatization transactions of loss making enterprises and all the bidding would be telecast live for everyone to see.
The minister was briefing the media persons regarding the government’s policy, plan and strategy for privatization and apprised them on the developments of the ongoing transactions including PIACL, Roosevelt Hotel, HBFC and the First Women Bank, said a press release.
He said that PIA offered a very good opportunity for its buyer to earn profit given that PIA has great potential that only requires fresh investment.
He praised the pilots of the national airline for being thorough professionals and experts in their field.
The minister lamented the delays in privatization of certain entities in the past and pointed to the fact that these delays have already inflicted losses of billions of rupees and apprised that the government was ready for the privatization of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) where three entities including HESCO, PESCO and SEPCO would be offered for long term concession.
He said that the six entities including IESCO, FESCO, GEPCO, LESCO, MEPCO and HAZECO would be completely privatized through sale and the Ministry of Privatization would initiate the process in due course in consultation with Power Division.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bom ..
CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital
PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering economic growth; Rana Mashhood
World Bank program launched in Balochistan to yield positive results: Bugti
KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan
60 vehicles challaned over laws violations
ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..
Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period
Wimbledon day 3 results
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bomb blast2 seconds ago
-
CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital3 seconds ago
-
PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering economic growth; Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
World Bank program launched in Balochistan to yield positive results: Bugti1 minute ago
-
KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan1 hour ago
-
60 vehicles challaned over laws violations1 hour ago
-
Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period1 hour ago
-
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest1 hour ago
-
Climate awareness through art, engaging children critical tool for resilience: Romina1 hour ago
-
Custom officials visits NH&MP office1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan reaffirm commitment to promote economic ties, explore new avenues for cooperati ..1 hour ago