UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Present Pro-poor, Responsible Budget: Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Govt committed to present pro-poor, responsible budget: Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik on Tuesday said that the government is committed to present pro-poor and a responsible budget for the upcoming financial year to provide maximum relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik on Tuesday said that the government is committed to present pro-poor and a responsible budget for the upcoming financial year to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that agriculture modernization and development projects would be included in the budget to enhance its production and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Replying to a question, Musadik said the 100,000 tons shipment of Rashian oil will reach within a two weeks and negotiations are continued to place further order for crude oil.

The government is aware of the people's suffering and assured that every promise made with the public would be fulfilled, he assured.

He said the government would present the performance in public whereas the country would be placed on the path of progress and development due to better economic policies of the incumbent government.

He said polls would be held on its scheduled time after the completion of the constitutional term of the assembly and the government would not take any undemocratic step.

Related Topics

Assembly Budget Agriculture Oil Progress Government Employment

Recent Stories

Govt to bring about green revolution to achieve se ..

Govt to bring about green revolution to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture: ..

7 minutes ago
 'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

26 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

27 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

27 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

27 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.