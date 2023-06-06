Govt committed to present pro-poor, responsible budget: Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik on Tuesday said that the government is committed to present pro-poor and a responsible budget for the upcoming financial year to provide maximum relief to the masses

Talking to a private news channel, he said that agriculture modernization and development projects would be included in the budget to enhance its production and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Replying to a question, Musadik said the 100,000 tons shipment of Rashian oil will reach within a two weeks and negotiations are continued to place further order for crude oil.

The government is aware of the people's suffering and assured that every promise made with the public would be fulfilled, he assured.

He said the government would present the performance in public whereas the country would be placed on the path of progress and development due to better economic policies of the incumbent government.

He said polls would be held on its scheduled time after the completion of the constitutional term of the assembly and the government would not take any undemocratic step.