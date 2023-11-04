Open Menu

Govt Committed To Prevent Congo Virus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Govt committed to prevent Congo virus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan said that the Balochistan government was committed to making a success of the health department's strategy for the prevention and treatment of the Congo virus in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Civil Hospital late at night on Friday. The Secretary of Health said that he was monitoring the Congo virus situation and treatment facilities in Balochistan Hospital to prevent the possible spread of the Congo virus.

He said that MS Civil Hospital, the Health Department, and senior officials of the DG Health Office, along with the team of PDSRU, established an isolation ward for Congo virus-infected people.

Doctors, medical staff, and patients were informed about the preventive measures against the Congo virus, and arrangements were made to transfer the doctors and medical staff who were in critical condition affected by the Congo virus to Karachi by air ambulance, he said.

Secretary of Health Abdullah Khan said that measures would ensure strict implementation of SOPs to control the spread of the Congo virus, adding that the monitoring mechanism of the Department of Health was being made effective to continuously review the situation of the Congo virus.

According to the global recommendations, the measures to prevent infectious diseases in hospitals should be made effective. To prevent infectious illnesses in hospitals, the hospital has been included in the safety framework, he said, adding that a strategy has been formulated to tackle the Congo virus.

He said that the Balochistan Chief Minister, Caretaker Health Minister, and Chief Secretary Balochistan were committed to the success of the health department's strategy for the prevention and treatment of the Congo virus.

