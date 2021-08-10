UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Promote Calligraphy: Usman Buzdar

Tue 10th August 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government is committed to promote calligraphy through the information and culture department and various exhibitions are held to encourage the youth towards it

In his message on world calligraphy day being observed on August 11, he said the purpose of celebrating world calligraphy day was to encourage the entrancing art of using pen and paper as calligraphers give value and beauty to words with their artistic talent.

Calligraphy is the nascent form of early human communication and the sacred books were also preserved through this art.

The Quranic calligraphy is very unique and the Muslims have given the best ideas of Islamic calligraphyto the world, he added.

