Govt Committed To Promote Culture Of Education: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Govt committed to promote culture of education: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to promote culture of education as it was vital for progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a ceremony at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) here, the minister said that children's issues who were out of school must be addressed and they should be benefited from educational opportunities.

The minister maintained the HRMA department was striving to ensure protection of children's rights in the province. He stressed that civil society should play its role to support the government for the betterment and protection of children.

Augustine appreciated the efforts of the institutions in organizing the unique event and said that it was a commendable initiative to organize such a wonderful programme for the deprived children, in which they provided full opportunity to show their skills.

Ejaz Alam Augustine also visited various stalls which were set up by the children belonging to the deprived sections of the society especially the children living in slums and streets.

Regional Director from Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights Lubna Mansoor during her address said the Federal government was also working with Punjab to ensure protection of children's rights, adding that making serious efforts to remove sense of deprivation from children of lower class especially resident ofslumps and streets. She said providing full opportunities to gypsy children in the programme such a commendable step.

The event was also attended by DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf, representatives of the welfare societies and others.

