Govt committed to promote economic activities: Kamal

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that government is committed to promote economic activities in the province.Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chromite Processing Unit at Muslim Bagh in Qilla Saifullah Saturday, he said such units will also be set up in mineral reserves area of the province to boost up the exploration work of minerals.

Earlier, Chairmen Balochistan Development Authority Akbar Lashari briefed the Chief Minister that one hundred tons of chromite will be processed daily by the unit.