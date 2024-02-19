Govt Committed To Promote Freelancing Sector To Grow Economy, VC Says
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad Ur Rehman Monday said that the caretaker government was taking various practical steps to promote the freelancing sector to grow the economy and to connect to the global market online using different platforms.
In an interview with ptv news channel, he said that the government was launching digital Pakistan Platforms that will provide freelancing opportunities to computer literates in the country, adding, that the freelancing sector's promotion will help to solve young Pakistani people’s unemployment problems.
He said that the government has inaugurated its freelancing IT Lab at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) to generate revenue from modern technology and research.
He stressed that there is a dire need to provide market-oriented education to the youth so that they do not have to run for jobs after completing their degrees.
"We aim to provide a perfect platform to youth to earn it had also sensitized them to the online avenue of self-employment, bolstering their sustenance levels", he added.
Every year, thousands of university students are unemployed without getting a job. As a result, the number of educated unemployed is increasing day by day, he said, adding, however, there is an opportunity to enrich the country’s economy by involving this unemployed population in freelancing.
Pakistan has immense potential in freelancing, he mentioned, adding, that the government is already working on this
sector. With proper investment and necessary initiatives by the government, it is possible to achieve a huge amount of foreign acquisition from the sector and eliminate the problem of unemployment, he suggested.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad traffic police seizes 1410 motorcycles16 minutes ago
-
Sultan's winning streak at home ground continued, beat Kings11 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings to improve performance in next matches11 hours ago
-
Court release five political workers on bail11 hours ago
-
SITE police arrest suspect in injured condition12 hours ago
-
Kohat police arrest 30 suspects in search operation13 hours ago
-
At Last Leg of Winter; AJK lashes with snow and rainfall in the upper reaches and plains.13 hours ago
-
MoHR launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse13 hours ago
-
SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro organizes ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’13 hours ago
-
Quran memorization competition & Mehfil-e-Qirat held at IIUI13 hours ago
-
Another Indian nefarious move to mentally upset innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK14 hours ago
-
UNICEF announces 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate'14 hours ago