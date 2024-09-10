Govt. Committed To Promote Islamic Banking In Country: NA Told
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government is committed to promote Islamic banking in the country.
In response to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, he said that the government plans to launch new Shariah-compliant certificates worth Rs 50 billion under Islamic Finance this month.
He explained that two schemes under the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) were launched in July 2023, involving Rs 70 billion in instruments, though these schemes were later suspended.
The minister highlighted that Islamic financial instruments are asset-backed, with certificates issued against tangible assets.
In 2023, certificates worth Rs 80 billion were issued against assets such as the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Islamabad Metro.
He said that the government has identified new assets valued at Rs 1,000 billion and has secured the necessary approvals to proceed. Consequently, Shariah-compliant certificates worth Rs 50 billion will be issued this month.
The minister also reported a 30 percent increase in Islamic banking accounts and announced plans to issue new certificates based on the recently identified assets.
APP/sra-raz
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations in disputed territory: Speakers2 minutes ago
-
APHC sounds alarm over worsening plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Six FWMC workers injured on road22 minutes ago
-
Jealousy; brother kills younger in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket World Cup to be played in Pakistan from Nov 2122 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses for implementation of women employment quota32 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 suspects including 2 wanted individuals: 201 Pakistani passports recovered32 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, two arrested32 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Divine mercy for all creatures32 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination camping target over 0.8 children in Peshawar32 minutes ago
-
Remarks in PTI public rally challenged Pakistan’s integrity: Khawaja Asif32 minutes ago