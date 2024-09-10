Govt. Committed To Promote Islamic Banking In Country: NA Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government is committed to promote Islamic banking in the country.
In response to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, he said that the government plans to launch new Shariah-compliant certificates worth Rs 50 billion under Islamic Finance this month.
He explained that two schemes under the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) were launched in July 2023, involving Rs 70 billion in instruments, though these schemes were later suspended.
The minister highlighted that Islamic financial instruments are asset-backed, with certificates issued against tangible assets.
In 2023, certificates worth Rs 80 billion were issued against assets such as the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Islamabad Metro.
He said that the government has identified new assets valued at Rs 1,000 billion and has secured the necessary approvals to proceed. Consequently, Shariah-compliant certificates worth Rs 50 billion will be issued this month.
The minister also reported a 30 percent increase in Islamic banking accounts and announced plans to issue new certificates based on the recently identified assets.
APP/sra-raz
Recent Stories
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enforcement of industrial polices for economic betterment stressed2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on dignity of Parliament: Ayaz Sadiq12 minutes ago
-
Anisa Memon visits schools in Matiari12 minutes ago
-
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points18 minutes ago
-
SABS University celebrates defence day21 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized one day blood camp21 minutes ago
-
BBISE announces Intermediate annual exam 202421 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade held at PTS Larkana22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders special campaign to ensure food, milk quality22 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Grand Tribal Jirga's decisions to be ensured: DC22 minutes ago
-
Voter education committee meets at District Election Office Sanghar22 minutes ago
-
ACE director holds open court22 minutes ago