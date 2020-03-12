Govt committed to promote quality education

UrduPoint.com
Thu 12th March 2020

Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to promote quality education

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to promote quality education.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony, held at Government Girls High School, Dhoke Hassu here on Thursday, he said students were future of the country and they should fully concentrate on their studies as no nation could progress without education.

He advised them to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

Shafique said the PTI government would fulfill all promises made to the people and would come up to their expectations.

He said tree plantation campaign had been kicked off as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green.

District Officer, Secondary Education Chaudhry Saeed planted a sapling in the school premises.

