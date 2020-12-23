UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Promote Reward, Punishment Policy: Shibli

Wed 23rd December 2020

Govt committed to promote reward, punishment policy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to promote reward and punishment policy to achieve progress in every institution of the country.

The incumbent government had made efforts to identify elements behind sugar and petroleum crisis, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

There was a dire need to evolve a mechanism of self-accountability for improving the system, he added.

About sugar and petroleum inquiries' reports, he said the credit went to the ruling party to public report of sugar mafia adding the inquiry of petroleum products mishandling was in progress and it would be public within three to four days.

More Stories From Pakistan

