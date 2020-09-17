UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Promote Science And Technology For Progress In Country, Says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says we are moving in the right direction with a focus on education, science, technology and knowledge economy.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was committed to promote science and technology for progress in the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur today (Thursday).

The institute will offer courses in artificial intelligence, engineering, food technology and various other disciplines.

He expressed the confidence that the institute will prove to be a major step in promotion of science and technology in the country.

Imran Khan said the government is going to collaborate with five Chinese and three Austrian universities for technological advancement in Pakistan.

He said in the second phase of CPEC, special economic zones will be established and industry will be relocated in Pakistan.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion. Earlier, in a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said the project reflects vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure and broad based industrial and knowledge based economy.

