Govt committed to promote sports activities: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the caretaker government was committed to promoting sports activities in order to bring about positive change in the society.

The minister expressed the resolve during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Different matters including cooperation between Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports and PCB were discussed in the meting.

Solangi said the PTV Sports had been playing a pivotal role to promote the sports culture and it had gained huge popularity among the viewers across the country.

He reaffirmed the caretaker government's resolve and support for promoting the sports, especially cricket.

The minister acknowledged the role of PCB in promoting cricket in the country.