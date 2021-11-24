UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Promote Sports Activities At Grass Roots Level: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:14 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports, Malik Umar Farooq said on Wednesday the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to promote healthy sports activities at grass roots level

He was addressing a gathering after lying foundation stone for the construction of a most modern Sports Complex in Dijkot.

He said the complex would be constructed over 9 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 26 million. It would have international standard sports facilities to facilitate the sports lovers and players of Kabaddi, cricket, and other games, he added.

He said, "Rescue-1122 station is under construction in Dijkot while the government has also approved a college for this locality which will be inaugurated very soon".

"Sports complex is a gift by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who is striving hard to improve the living standard of people especially living in far-flung areas", he added.

He said the construction of Dijkot-Sammundri Bypass was underway and the project would becompleted on war-footings to provide relief to people as early as possible.

A large number of people including notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

