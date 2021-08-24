UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Promote Sports Sector: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Abbasi on Tuesday said the government was committed to promote sports sector in the country at par with the international standards

Talking to a private news channel, he said that changes had been brought in the sports sector specially in cricket.

He said players represent as country's ambassador and they highlight the soft image of Pakistan at international level.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally taking interest to promote sports at domestic level on merit.

He said national sports teams would be selected through a proper procedure from grassroots level by holding trials.

Abbasi said the sports sector was ruined in the past due to nepotism, violation of merit, and unqualified and unfit players were selected while the competent and qualified players were ignored.

