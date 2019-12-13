Govt committed to promote trade, commerce:Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has reaffirmed the government's resolve for promoting trade and commerce with an active cooperation of private sector and expediting the process of completing Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has reaffirmed the government's resolve for promoting trade and commerce with an active cooperation of private sector and expediting the process of completing Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) under CPEC.

"Issues relating to the special economic zones would be solved on a priority basis and for this purpose relevant provincial departments must keep close coordination with FIEDMC," this was disclosed by FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement received here Friday.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab further directed the concerned authorities to make sure that arrangements would be finalized speedily for ground breaking ceremony of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City during the last week of the instant month.

He said during the meeting with CM Punjab, all the undergoing development projects were reviewed in details and Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take exigent measures to complete these projects as soon as possible.

He further ordered to complete the construction of three and half kilometer road from Sahianwala to Liberty Power Station and other artilleries roads on speedy track.

CM Punjab also gave orders to conclude land acquisition process as soon as possible besides this, he also directed to provide foolproof security to Special Production Units especially those which are being operated by Chinese and other foreign companies.

He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be offered to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities. He directed the officials concerned to dispose of matters relating to the establishment of SEZs without any delay.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif said Allama Iqbal Industrial City is one of the three Special Economic Zones out of nine which were prioritized by the government under CPEC and this industrial city is the first of its nature being launched in Punjab.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Punjab for extending all kinds of supports to speed up ongoing development projects of FIEDMC.

He said promoting international trade and investment was the pivot around which Pakistan seeks to devise its economic development and poverty alleviation strategies.

Mian Kashif said the government was also encouraging financial inclusion and public-private partnership so the investors could take advantage of the opportunity.