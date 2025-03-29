Govt Committed To Promoting Interfaith Unity, National Cohesion: Kohistani
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Saturday emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony for lasting peace and progress, reiterating the government's commitment to inclusive development.
Speaking at a seminar organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Kohistani stated, "Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour, and we will move forward with everyone on board."
Highlighting the government's determination to ensure equal rights for all citizens regardless of their faith, Kohistani stressed the significance of addressing the issues faced by minorities in line with Prime Minister's directives. He said practical steps are underway to resolve minority concerns and foster unity across the nation.
The seminar, attended by prominent scholars and religious leaders, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Archbishop Rowan Williams, and Christopher Sharaf, focused on promoting interfaith harmony and national solidarity.
The participants presented actionable recommendations to strengthen communal bonds and eliminate hatred, extremism, and division.
Kohistani lauded the efforts of the Islamic Research Institute, IIUI for their continued dedication to interfaith dialogue, praising their contributions towards a peaceful and cohesive society. He remarked, "Pakistan is a beautiful blend of diverse religions and cultures and has always been a proponent of peace and love."
The minister was congratulated on his inclusion in the Federal cabinet, and participants at the event acknowledged the government’s ongoing implementation of a special policy to promote interfaith harmony.
A detailed exchange of views on national cohesion and social harmony also took place at the Saiban-e-Pakistan International Seminar, with various experts and scholars deliberating on sustainable solutions.
The seminar concluded with a renewed pledge to work at all levels to eliminate hatred and promote peaceful coexistence across the country.
