Govt Committed To Promoting, Preserving Pakistan's Cultural Heritage: Federal Minister For Education And Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Govt committed to promoting, preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said the government was committed to promoting and preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 )

He said "This photo contest and book launch is a step in the right direction and will help raise awareness about the importance of cultural heritage preservation. We have already launched curricula for seven of the most prevalent religions in Pakistan to make our education system more inclusive." He was speaking as the chief guest at a prize distribution ceremony for participants of All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest and a book launching ceremony on top 100 minority heritage sites of Pakistan organised by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan held at Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the guest of honor, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Patron-in-Chief of PHC Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani were also present.

The whole activity was aimed to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan as well as encourage the preservation of historical sites across the country.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that the initiative taken by the Pakistan Hindu Council will go a long way in paving the way for enhancing religious harmony in the country, particularly among our young population.

He said, "This activity shows not only the diverse culture of Pakistan but also the enthusiasm of participants in depicting the rich heritage of the country's population belonging to different religions. I would also like to thank the Government of Pakistan for taking care of our people irrespective of their caste and creed, and promoting efforts for their peaceful coexistence." Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said, "I always emphasize that we need to promote inter-religious harmony in our curriculum for a better and prosperous Pakistan. With HEC under the leadership of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, our education system is already moving towards a curriculum that celebrates Pakistan's diversity." The highlight of the programme was the book launching ceremony and prize distribution among the winners of the Photo Contest.

The top 100 minority heritage sites of Pakistan are featured in the book, which will serve as a valuable resource for researchers, scholars, and enthusiasts interested in Pakistan's cultural heritage.

