Govt committed to promoting trade, commerce: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Friday said the government iscommitted to promoting trade and commerce with the active cooperation of private sector andexpediting the process of completing Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized SpecialEconomic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) under CPEC."Issues relating to the special economic zones would be solved on a priority basis and for thispurpose relevant provincial departments must keep close coordination with FIEDMC," this wasdisclosed by FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to media persons here today.Chief Minister Punjab further directed the concerned authorities to make sure that arrangementswould be finalized speedily for ground breaking ceremony of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City during the last week ofthe instant month.

He said during the meeting with CM Punjab, all the undergoing development projects werereviewed in details and Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take exigentmeasures to complete these projects as soon as possible.

He further ordered to complete theconstruction of three and half kilometer road from Sahianwala to Liberty Power Station andother artilleries roads on speedy track.CM Punjab also gave orders to conclude land acquisition process as soon as possible besides this,he also directed to provide foolproof security to Special Production Units especially those whichare being operated by Chinese and other foreign companies.He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentiveswould be offered to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities.He directed the officials concerned to dispose of matters relating to the establishment of SEZswithout any delay.